'Youth City Lab' to open its doors to the public during White Light Night

BATON ROUGE - A former church in Baton Rouge that was renovated and redesigned to serve as a home away from home for young people in the capital area is opening its doors to the public Friday.

The brand new location, called 'Youth City Lab,' will be a safe, inclusive space where Baton Rouge children can thrive.

Four Baton Rouge youth organizations collaborated to create Youth City Labs. Front Yard Bikes, Humanities Amped, Big Buddy Program, and Line4Line are all committed to making Youth City Lab a success.

It opens to the public Friday during White Night Light, which is one of the capital area's most celebrated annual events.

As White Light Night guests enjoy the featured art, food, and music they can also stop by the city's first state-of-the-art youth center.

Paul Arrigo of Visit Baton Rouge spoke highly of the event and the new center for area youths.

Arrigo said, "MidCity has become a destination for both visitors and locals... it's become an area that we're very proud to promote as part of the Baton Rouge portfolio."

He added, "Anytime you've got that partnership between the profit and the nonprofit it's important in the fact that Midcity is coming back around and is so vibrant right now. I think it's probably one of the greatest things that's happened in MidCity in a long time."

White Light Night, held in Baton Rouge's Mid City Art & Cultural District, begins at 6 p.m. and ends at 10:15 p.m.

Guests can drop by Youth City Lab, which is located at 4385 Government Street, and check out the new space.