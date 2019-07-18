Young rehabilitated sea turtle returned to the wild

PORT FOURCHON - Wildlife experts recently released a rehabilitated sea turtle back into the wild.

On April 13 biologists from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries contacted Audubon’s Coastal Wildlife Network about a juvenile green sea turtle that was brought to the Grand Isle Research Lab. The young turtle was transported to Audubon's Aquatic Center for treatment.

“When we got the turtle, it was extremely thin and showed signs of malnutrition,” said Audubon’s Rescue and Rehabilitation Coordinator Gabriella Harlamert.

Staff at the center began rehabilitating the turtle and named him Hulk.

"After months of close monitoring, an increase in appetite, and healthy weight gain CWN determined that he was successfully rehabilitated and ready to be released back into the wild," officials said.

The turtle was released on July 9 into Bell Pass out of Port Fourchon.