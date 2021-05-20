Latest Weather Blog
Young pilot killed in small plane crash in Louisiana
SICILY ISLAND, La, (AP) — A young pilot of a crop-dusting aircraft was killed when his plane crashed into a field in northeast Louisiana, authorities said Wednesday.
The single-engine Air Tractor 502 crashed Tuesday afternoon along Highway 425, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) south of Sicily Island, the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Office said. Sicily Island is about 80 miles (128 kilometers) southeast of Monroe.
Sheriff Toney Edwards, in a news release, identified the pilot as Jakob T. Porter, 22, of Ferriday. Porter was pronounced dead at the scene, he said. There were no passengers.
In a preliminary accident report, the Federal Aviation Administration said the plane was maneuvering during an aerial application when it crashed under unknown circumstances.
Edwards said that his prayers are with Porter’s family, friends, and colleagues. “It’s an unthinkable tragedy for our people here, but we lean on one another as God sees us through it, like we always do.”
Northeast Louisiana Ambulance Service spokesman Shane Scott said Porter is the second person the community has lost this year because of an agricultural-use aircraft crash.
Carl Hill, 68, of Newellton, was flying an Air Tractor AT-802A when it crashed in neighboring Tensas Parish on Jan. 19, Scott said.
