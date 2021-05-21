73°
Young men caught on camera stealing ATV from Pointe Coupee home

By: Falon Brown

POINTE COUPEE - The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office is searching for three young men who were seen stealing a ATV from a Pointe Coupee home early Sunday morning. 

In a Facebook post made by the PCSO, footage caught from a home security camera shows the suspects pushing an ATV onto a trailer that is hooked to the back of a pickup truck. In one of the videos, a man is holding his right pocket where police say he may have had a gun. 

The theft occurred at a home in the Lettsworth area near the Simmesport bridge around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The PCSO is asking anyone with information on the suspects to contact the Communications department at (225) 694-3737 or the Criminal Investigations department at (225) 638-5445.

