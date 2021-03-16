80°
Young girl killed in New Iberia apartment fire

Tuesday, March 16 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW IBERIA - A Tuesday (March 16) morning apartment fire in New Iberia resulted in the death of a 7-year-old, officials say.

According to a social media post from the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, deputies were still at the scene of the fire, which occurred around 1 a.m. within the 500 block of Grand Prix Boulevard.

Firefighters report that after arriving and extinguishing the blaze, they located the body of a young girl inside.

Deputies are in the process of conducting an investigation into the incident and say more information will be released as it becomes available.

