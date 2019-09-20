84°
Latest Weather Blog
Young girl dead after car plows into Paris pizzeria
PARIS - French police say a little girl was killed and at least five people were injured when a driver slammed his car into the sidewalk cafe of a pizza restaurant in a small town east of Paris.
An official with the national gendarme service said the driver was arrested soon after the incident Monday night in the town of Sept-Sorts.
The official said the act was deliberate and the driver is suicidal. The official was not authorized to be publicly named according to police policy, but the incident is not being linked to terrorism.
An Algerian man drove his car into a group of French soldiers last week, and a truck attack in the French city of Nice left 86 people dead a little more than a year ago. Several other countries have seen cars used as weapons in recent years.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
I-10 closed after barges break loose, hit bridge near Houston
-
Imelda leaves at least two dead in Texas, others stranded and trapped
-
Louisiana governor candidates tangle in first debate
-
Group of Livingston Parish residents stranded in Beaumont
-
Fallen officers honored at annual memorial service
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar