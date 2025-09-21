76°
Young girl among two hurt in Sunday shooting along Tracy Avenue

1 hour 20 minutes 40 seconds ago Sunday, September 21 2025 Sep 21, 2025 September 21, 2025 8:31 PM September 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop & Jordan Ponzio

BATON ROUGE - A young girl who was standing outside of her home on Sunday afternoon was injured in a shootout along her street. 

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the child was one of two people hurt in the Tracy Avenue shooting that happened around 2 p.m. Deputies said the other victim was an adult man. Both were treated for their injuries and released. 

Deputies said the shooting started when two groups pulled guns on one another. Law enforcement is still trying to determine why the shooting happened and who started the argument. 

Neighbors told WBRZ they heard upwards of 30 gunshots. 

Germond Evans comes to the neighborhood often to pick up kids for little league football. He says the shooting was another reminder of how violence continues to hit close to home and says children in this community deserve to feel safe.

"These kids need somewhere safe to lay their heads at night. It's sad they can't do it right here. You wouldn't expect it to happen right here in this little area," Evans said.

Evans said he is concerned for kids who are victims of the violence and also the lasting impact on children who grow up witnessing scenes like this.

“They are the youth, you know? That's what we have left. And this is what they see,” Evans said. "When they come out, they see us as adults. Somebody has to be the one to step up."

As of Sunday night, no arrests have been made. 

