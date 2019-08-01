90°
Young fan awaiting surgery shares heartwarming moment with Drew Brees

3 hours 3 minutes 53 seconds ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 August 01, 2019 1:50 PM August 01, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington
Photo: @Saints

NEW ORLEANS - A young fan showed up to the New Orleans Saints training camp on Thursday with one goal in mind: the chance to see Drew Brees. 

A staff member relayed the message to Brees that an 11-year-old named Joseph is scheduled to have surgery on Friday, but didn't want to miss the opportunity to see No. 9 before his procedure.

Photos shared to Twitter captured the heartwarming moment when the two met. Brees, who continues to prove how much of a Saint he can be off the field, signed a football and a paper jersey for Joseph.

The Saints kickoff the 2019 Preseason on August 9 against the Vikings in the Dome.

