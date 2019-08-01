Young fan awaiting surgery shares heartwarming moment with Drew Brees

Photo: @Saints

NEW ORLEANS - A young fan showed up to the New Orleans Saints training camp on Thursday with one goal in mind: the chance to see Drew Brees.

A staff member relayed the message to Brees that an 11-year-old named Joseph is scheduled to have surgery on Friday, but didn't want to miss the opportunity to see No. 9 before his procedure.

Photos shared to Twitter captured the heartwarming moment when the two met. Brees, who continues to prove how much of a Saint he can be off the field, signed a football and a paper jersey for Joseph.

A staff member told Drew Brees that a young fan Joseph, 11, is having surgery tomorrow but didn’t want to miss the opportunity to see Brees – No. 9 made his day! #SaintsCamp pic.twitter.com/wQ1i1sOnHD — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 1, 2019

The Saints kickoff the 2019 Preseason on August 9 against the Vikings in the Dome.