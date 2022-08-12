Latest Weather Blog
Young Entrepreneurship Academy of Baton Rouge application deadline approaching
The deadline to apply to the Young Entrepreneurs Academy of Baton Rouge is Sunday, Aug. 21, for aspiring entrepreneurs entering grades 8-12.
Classes will be held Wednesday evenings in-person on LSU's campus by E.J. Ourso College of Business instructors and area entrepreneurs. In the program, students meet with instructors, mentors and guest speakers to develop their business plans and launch their own businesses filed with the Louisiana Secretary of State's office. They will also pitch their startups to investors at the annual Community Pitch for an opportunity to obtain seed funding.
Need-based scholarships are available for students wanting to participate in the program, and students qualify for LSU credit upon graduation.
"It's a great way for students interested in starting a business to get real-world experience over the course of an academic year," Deborah Sternberg, chair of YEA BR, told WBRZ.
With the support of local businesses along with LED, BRAC and the LSU E. J. Ourso College of Business, YEA BR’s immersive program runs from September to April. The program is open to students in Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes.
“We encourage creative and committed students eager to launch a startup to apply today,” Sternberg said.
Students, parents, educators and donors can learn more at https://www.yeabr.org/apply.
