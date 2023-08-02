You were sleeping but LSU beat Michigan during late game in Hawaii

LAHAINA, Maui, Hawaii – The Tigers defeated Michigan in LSU's opening game of the 2017 Maui Jim Maui Invitational.

The game ended after most fans in Baton Rouge had gone to bed.

LSU rallied from a nine-point deficit with 5:11 to play, beating Michigan 77-75.

Late Tuesday night, the Tigers take on NO. 13 Notre Dame. Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. Baton Rouge time on ESPN.