82°
Latest Weather Blog
You were sleeping but LSU beat Michigan during late game in Hawaii
LAHAINA, Maui, Hawaii – The Tigers defeated Michigan in LSU's opening game of the 2017 Maui Jim Maui Invitational.
The game ended after most fans in Baton Rouge had gone to bed.
LSU rallied from a nine-point deficit with 5:11 to play, beating Michigan 77-75.
Trending News
Late Tuesday night, the Tigers take on NO. 13 Notre Dame. Tip-off is set for 9:30 p.m. Baton Rouge time on ESPN.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Central Police Department to patrol BREC's Frenchtown Conservation Area after drowning last...
-
'It's not fair:' Two Gonzales towing companies file lawsuit against city after...
-
New state laws going into effect Tuesday - See what the legislature...
-
2,400 still without power amid storm cleanup - Latest from Entergy here
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Attorneys say officials 'gaslit' public with falsehoods in Madison Brooks...