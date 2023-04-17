'You've been served': Lawyers catch up with Shaq in FTX lawsuit

BATON ROUGE - After months of failed efforts, attorneys representing a group suing Shaquille O'Neal and other celebrity endorsers of the now-bankrupt FTX crypto platform have served the basketball superstar with legal papers.

The Moskowitz Law Firm announced its success on Sunday evening.

UPDATE: Plaintiffs in the billion $ FTX class action case just served @SHAQ outside his house. His home video cameras recorded our service and we made it very clear that he is not to destroy or erase any of these security tapes, because they must be preserved for our lawsuit. — The Moskowitz Law Firm (@moskowitzesq) April 17, 2023

The firm represents thousands of people who lost money in the collapse of FTX, which has led to criminal counts against the company and its executives.

O'Neal, in an interview late last year, said he has no involvement in FTX beyond his role as a paid spokesman.

Others targeted in the lawsuit include Tom Brady, Stephen Curry, Trevor Lawrence and Shohei Ohtani. The plaintiffs allege that those named in the suit aided in "(taking) advantage of unsophisticated investors from across the country" via a Ponzi scheme that ultimately collapsed.

FTX filed for bankruptcy last year.