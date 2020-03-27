'You' actor dies from virus complications, NBCUniversial CEO tests positive

Mark Blum Photo: Variety

Hollywood continues to feel the effects of the virus that’s snaking its way through every part of the globe.

Variety reports that You actor, Mark Blum, passed away Thursday as a result of complications from novel coronavirus.

The Playwrights Horizons theater group and SAG-AFTRA executive vice president, Rebecca Damon, confirmed the sad news Thursday via social media.

It is with such deep sorrow that I’m writing to share the news that our friend and former board member Mark Blum has passed away as a result of complications from the coronavirus. Mark was a dedicated Screen Actors Guild and SAG-AFTRA board member serving from 2007-2013, pic.twitter.com/aA3yPfOwh7 — Rebecca Damon (@RebeccaDamonNYC) March 26, 2020

Blum, who also appeared in Desperately Seeking Susan and Crocodile Dundee, was 69-years-old.

And Jeff Shell, NCBUniversal’s recently appointed CEO has tested positive for the virus.

He revealed his diagnosis to staff via a memo, explaining that he was tested and found positive after “feeling under the weather.”

Shell told employees he is under self-quarantine and will work from home indefinitely while he recovers.

For the third week now, formerly bustling film sets are ghost towns and it remains to be seen when large-scale productions such as The Matrix 4, Jurassic World, and The Batman will be given the go-ahead to get cameras rolling again.

Most executives don’t expect production schedules to return to normal for several weeks, but Variety reports that they’ve been in and out of video/phone meetings in attempts to settle on return-to-work dates.