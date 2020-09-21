Yoga studio holding classes to benefit Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center

BATON ROUGE - Yoga Studio 90 will hold two classes this week benefiting the Mary Bird Perkins - Our Lady of the Lake Cancer Center.

Both classes will be held at the studio on Tuesday and Saturday respectively. Participants will be required to make a $25 donation for each class.

There will be limited spots for each class. Masks and social distancing will be mandatory.

The dates and times for each class can be found below.

- Sept. 22 at 4:30 p.m.

- Sept. 26 at 9 a.m.

You can learn more about the classes here.