YMCA unable to offer distance learning program, looking for change to state guidelines

BATON ROUGE – The YMCA distance learning program has been put on a halt. The nonprofit organization was ready to offer child care services to students who have to stay at home and go to school virtually due to the pandemic. But state guidelines prohibit them to do so.

YMCA leaders posted this to their website:

“UPDATE July 31: We apologize for the delay in opening our registration for this program. After planning, preparation and promotion of our program, we were informed that due to state guidelines, we and other like agencies, are unable to offer this program while schools are open. We have been in discussion with the Board of Education in EBR, the State BOE and BESE that this law needs to be amended due to children being sent home by the school. Although schools are technically open, children are not there. We have also been in communication with BESE and the Governor’s Office. We are hopeful that this decision will be overturned as it impacts several organizations throughout the state.”

Earlier this week, CEO Christian Engle said they wanted to offer the program to help parents adjust to a hybrid schedule that many schools will be implementing.

“We think it's important that kids are here or somewhere. We don't think it's best for a child to be home alone. We think they can be in an environment where people can watch them, care for them and provide them some outlets, and some fun activities with their friends,” said Engle.



The Governor’s Office and the Dept. of Education are reviewing the issue. More information is expected to come Monday.