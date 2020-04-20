Latest Weather Blog
YMCA begins handing out free meals to children, Monday
BATON ROUGE — With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, some of Louisiana's schoolchildren are still in need of the free meals they depend on receiving at school.
School systems and nonprofits in parishes across the state have stepped up by providing free meals to school-age children.
Beginning, Monday, April 20, the A.C. Lewis YMCA on Foster Drive is one such location where parents will be able to bring their children for 'grab and go' breakfast and lunch pickups.
The YMCA partnered with a local nonprofit called Three O'Clock Project to make the distribution possible.
Meals will be handed out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. for children under 18.
In addition to getting free meals to school-age children, the YMCA provides childcare services for essential medical personnel.
Click here for more information on the YMCA and its programs.
The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is also continuing, and even expanding, its efforts to keep local children well-fed.
Click here for a list of EBR school system's meal pick-up locations.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Navy medics to help staff Baton Rouge General Mid-City
-
EBR Schools and YMCA providing meals to children
-
Fire at apartment complex on Sherwood Meadow Drive
-
State audit of Central Police Dept reveals worrisome mismanagement of paperwork
-
Sunday morning storms pass through Deep South, but BR weather is mostly...