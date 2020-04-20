YMCA begins handing out free meals to children, Monday

BATON ROUGE — With COVID-19 restrictions still in place, some of Louisiana's schoolchildren are still in need of the free meals they depend on receiving at school.

School systems and nonprofits in parishes across the state have stepped up by providing free meals to school-age children.

Beginning, Monday, April 20, the A.C. Lewis YMCA on Foster Drive is one such location where parents will be able to bring their children for 'grab and go' breakfast and lunch pickups.

The YMCA partnered with a local nonprofit called Three O'Clock Project to make the distribution possible.

Meals will be handed out every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. for children under 18.

In addition to getting free meals to school-age children, the YMCA provides childcare services for essential medical personnel.

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is also continuing, and even expanding, its efforts to keep local children well-fed.

