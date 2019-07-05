94°
Yikes! Man jumps between I-12 traffic to remove large piece of debris

1 hour 13 minutes 6 seconds ago Friday, July 05 2019 Jul 5, 2019 July 05, 2019 4:56 PM July 05, 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A man was spotted removing a large, unidentified piece of debris from a busy interstate after it nearly caused several accidents Friday afternoon.

The obstacle was first spotted on I-12 near the Drusilla exit just before 4 o'clock. Several cars had to swerve around the debris, which appeared to be roughly the size of a bathtub.

After several close calls, a man who pulled over along the roadway ran into the obstructed lane and yanked the item off the interstate. The man was then seen loading the item into the back of his pick-up truck.

It's unclear how the debris ended up in the roadway. The blockage was cleared before it could be reported to police.

