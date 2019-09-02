75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Yemen War: More than 100 dead following Saudi-led strike

6 hours 4 minutes 54 seconds ago Sunday, September 01 2019 Sep 1, 2019 September 01, 2019 7:55 PM September 01, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

SANAA, Yemen (AP) - The Red Cross says more than 100 people are "presumed killed" in Yemen after airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition hit a detention center run by the Houthi rebels. The head of the Red Cross delegation in Yemen, Franz Rauchenstein, said Sunday: "Witnessing this massive damage, seeing the bodies lying among the rubble, was a real shock." The detention center held around 170 detainees _ forty are being treated for injuries, the rest are presumed dead.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days