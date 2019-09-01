Yemen War: More than 100 dead following Saudi-led strike

SANAA, Yemen (AP) - The Red Cross says more than 100 people are "presumed killed" in Yemen after airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition hit a detention center run by the Houthi rebels. The head of the Red Cross delegation in Yemen, Franz Rauchenstein, said Sunday: "Witnessing this massive damage, seeing the bodies lying among the rubble, was a real shock." The detention center held around 170 detainees _ forty are being treated for injuries, the rest are presumed dead.