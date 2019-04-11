Years of waiting over, woman's driveway issues fixed

BATON ROUGE - A woman who's been living in a home for four years will finally be able to use her entire driveway since the City-Parish has fixed an issue she's been dealing with.

Dorcas Jackson says the driveway where she lives has been caving. After a number of calls to 311, Jackson contacted 2 On Your Side. A week or so later, Jackson says a crew showed up to her home to investigate the problem and found a problem with an underground drainage pipe. That pipe was removed and replaced and Jackson's driveway has been repaired.

"I'm loving it, I'm loving it," she said. "Even though we have three days to wait until it dries, it looks great and it feels great."

It only took DPW about a week to complete the work.