Year later, detectives still hoping for solid leads after woman's shocking murder

BATON ROUGE – Wednesday marked a year since the shocking murder of a woman on the eve of her birthday and police are still hoping someone knows enough to help detectives pinpoint a suspect.

Nessa Hartley was shot inside her vehicle after celebrating her birthday with a friend. Hartley was dropping the friend off when a man is seen in video approaching the vehicle, yelling and apparently firing the fatal shot.

The person yells: “Get out the car!”

Video released by authorities does not appear to show the moment the person fired the shot.

CLICK HERE for security video; Viewer discretion advised

Two videos show the man interacting with Hartley and her friend in the vehicle and a second shows the shooter running away as Hartley’s vehicle reverses into yard across the street.

The video also shows another car reversing down the street to the end of the block in the same direction the shooter runs toward. Police said Wednesday, a year after the shooting, detectives are not sure if the fleeing vehicle and shooter are tied together.

The shooting happened in the usually quiet Brookshire Avenue in the Sherwood Forest area on January 15, 2019.

Detectives obtained the video from a home security system.

Police are still hoping for leads, authorities said.

