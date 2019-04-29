72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Wyoming man shoplifted at store, applied for job, police say

1 hour 59 minutes 30 seconds ago Monday, April 29 2019 Apr 29, 2019 April 29, 2019 5:33 AM April 29, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KJZZ

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) - Police in northern Wyoming say a man who allegedly shoplifted at the same store twice in one day also asked to fill out a job application during one of his visits.

The Gillette News Record reported Sunday the 36-year-old man went to the Sportsman's Warehouse in Gillette and bought some items with a rewards card but allegedly took sunglasses and ammunition without paying for them. Police say he returned to the store a few hours later, asked to fill out the job application and left with two more pairs of sunglasses, allegedly without paying for them.

Officers issued the man a citation for the alleged thefts and recovered the items. The suspect's name wasn't immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days