81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Wyoming man shoplifted at store, applied for job, police say

13 hours 40 minutes 41 seconds ago Monday, April 29 2019 Apr 29, 2019 April 29, 2019 5:33 AM April 29, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: KJZZ

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) - Police in northern Wyoming say a man who allegedly shoplifted at the same store twice in one day also asked to fill out a job application during one of his visits.

The Gillette News Record reported Sunday the 36-year-old man went to the Sportsman's Warehouse in Gillette and bought some items with a rewards card but allegedly took sunglasses and ammunition without paying for them. Police say he returned to the store a few hours later, asked to fill out the job application and left with two more pairs of sunglasses, allegedly without paying for them.

Officers issued the man a citation for the alleged thefts and recovered the items. The suspect's name wasn't immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days