78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

WWII vet on mission to publicize dwindling number of vets

4 years 6 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, December 11 2018 Dec 11, 2018 December 11, 2018 9:59 PM December 11, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The New Orleans Advocate

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A World War II veteran is on a mission to travel all 50 states as part of an effort to raise awareness about the dwindling number of living veterans from that war.

Sidney Walton, of San Diego, met Tuesday with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards at the Commander's Palace restaurant.

The 99-year-old Walton started his tour in March. As he visits each state, he's been meeting with governors (17 so far), and regular people.

His son Paul is traveling with him, and says his dad always regretted missing an opportunity when he was younger to meet a group of the last surviving Civil War veterans.

Trending News

Walton will turn 100 on February 11 and plans to visit the White House that day.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days