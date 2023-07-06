78°
WWII vet on mission to publicize dwindling number of vets
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A World War II veteran is on a mission to travel all 50 states as part of an effort to raise awareness about the dwindling number of living veterans from that war.
Sidney Walton, of San Diego, met Tuesday with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards at the Commander's Palace restaurant.
The 99-year-old Walton started his tour in March. As he visits each state, he's been meeting with governors (17 so far), and regular people.
His son Paul is traveling with him, and says his dad always regretted missing an opportunity when he was younger to meet a group of the last surviving Civil War veterans.
Walton will turn 100 on February 11 and plans to visit the White House that day.
