WWII 'Screaming Eagle' veteran Henry Ochsner dies at 96

1 hour 17 minutes 55 seconds ago Sunday, September 08 2019 Sep 8, 2019 September 08, 2019 7:39 PM September 08, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Associated Press

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (AP) - World War II veteran Henry Ochsner, who landed on the beach at Normandy on D-Day and later received the French government's highest honor for his service, has died. He was 96.
 
Family friend Dennis Anderson says Ochsner died Saturday at his home in California City of complications from cancer and old age.
 
As part of the U.S. Army's 101st Airborne Division - known as the "Screaming Eagles" - Ochsner also fought at the Battle of the Bulge.
 
In 2017 Ochsner and nine other veterans were awarded France's National Order of the Legion of Honor during a ceremony at Los Angeles National Cemetery.
 
Ochsner married Violet Jenson in 1947. He is survived by his wife, their four daughters and two granddaughters. Funeral plans are pending.

