WWII museum adds senior historian to staff

5 years 3 months 1 day ago Saturday, October 29 2016 Oct 29, 2016 October 29, 2016 3:36 PM October 29, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: ApNewsNow

NEW ORLEANS - The National WWII Museum in New Orleans says it has hired a senior historian designed to strengthen its research and education endeavors.

The museum says in a news release that Robert M. Citino has held positions at the University of North Texas, Eastern Michigan University, Lake Erie College, the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Army War College.

He's also published nine books and numerous articles on World War II and other 20th century military subjects.

One of Citino's areas of expertise is German military history and he reads German fluently.

Citino and his wife moved to New Orleans in August.

