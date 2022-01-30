WWII museum adds senior historian to staff

NEW ORLEANS - The National WWII Museum in New Orleans says it has hired a senior historian designed to strengthen its research and education endeavors.



The museum says in a news release that Robert M. Citino has held positions at the University of North Texas, Eastern Michigan University, Lake Erie College, the U.S. Military Academy and the U.S. Army War College.



He's also published nine books and numerous articles on World War II and other 20th century military subjects.



One of Citino's areas of expertise is German military history and he reads German fluently.



Citino and his wife moved to New Orleans in August.