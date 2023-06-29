85°
WWII meet www: World War II oral histories now going online

6 years 6 months 1 week ago Saturday, December 17 2016 Dec 17, 2016 December 17, 2016 2:24 PM December 17, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Janet McConnaughey

NEW ORLEANS - It's D-Days - that is, digital days - at the National World War II Museum, with historians seeking to storm the internet and move thousands of first-person accounts of the fighting online.

Executives with the New Orleans museum say creating a vast online digital collection of 9,000 existing oral and written histories will take longer than the war was fought - 10 years and $11 million dollars. The task is enormous: thousands of hours of audio and video must be handled and millions of words transcribed. And more are still coming in as historians race to interview the last veterans alive.

First-person accounts of Pearl Harbor, the D-Day invasion, Germany's surrender, Iwo Jima, Hiroshima and more will ultimately be online for researchers and the wider world to peruse.

