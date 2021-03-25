68°
WWII bombardier dies in Louisiana veterans home at age 96
A World War II bombardier who flew 52 missions defending China has died at the age of 96.
Northeast Louisiana War Veterans Home administrator Marquita Mihaliak says Maj. Richard Sherman died Wednesday at the nursing home in Monroe.
Sherman was in the 11th Bomb Squadron of the Army's 14th Air Force, commanded by Maj. Gen. Claire Chennault. The group was nicknamed the Flying Tigers after the famed volunteer fighter group that Chennault created to defend nationalist China before the U.S. entered the war.
Chennault's granddaughter, Nell Calloway, says Sherman also was a founder of the Chennault Aviation and Military Museum in Monroe.
Calloway says only one volunteer Flying Tiger is still alive.
She says Sherman's funeral will be 1 p.m. Friday at First Methodist Church in Monroe.
