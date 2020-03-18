WWE Road to Wrestlemania event at Rapides Parish Coliseum cancelled

Photo: Westchester County Center

ALEXANDRIA - The state of Louisiana remains on high alert due to the threat novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, causing officials to either completely cancel or reschedule events.

Along those lines, representatives of the ASM Global Rapides Parish Coliseum have announced that the WWE Road to Wrestlemania event at the coliseum has been canceled.

The program was scheduled to take place Saturday, March 21 in Alexandria and was officially canceled, Tuesday.

Refunds are available at all points of purchase and those who'd like to visit the ticket Box Office for their refund may do so Monday through Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Please note that those who purchased their ticket on ticketmaster.com need not take any action as it is Ticketmaster's standing policy to automatically refund the full cost of the ticket and fees the original purchaser's credit card.

Due to the high volume of unprecedented cancellations, it may take as much as 30 days to receive a refund.