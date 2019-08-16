Wrongfully convicted man denied compensation

SHREVEPORT - A man who was cleared and released from Angola last year after serving thirty years for a murder he did not commit in northwest Louisiana will not get any money from a state fund set up to payoff people who are wrongfully convicted.

A judge denied compensation for Glenn Ford. The state argued that while it became clear Ford did not kill jeweler Isadore Rozeman, he sold items stolen from the jeweler after the crime and claims Ford knew the robbery was going to occur.

Rozeman was murdered in 1983, Ford was sentenced to death in 1984. Recently, the prosecutor in the death row case wrote a letter to the editor of the Shreveport newspaper, apologizing for the wrongful murder conviction.

But, State District Judge Katherine Clark Dorroh ruled Friday, Ford cannot be compensated for the wrongful conviction under Louisiana law because he is connected to the crime.

In February, Ford told WBRZ's Brittany Weiss he has cancer and believed the state was betting on him dieing.

"I don't think I'll ever get it," Ford said. "I think they will try to wait until the worst will happen to me; I die and pass away in the bed."

"We are disappointed with the court's decision today denying Glenn Ford compensation for the 30 years he spent on death row for a crime the State of Louisiana agrees he did not commit. In its denial, the court adopted the State's argument opposing compensation. The ruling inflated the fact that Mr. Ford knew the people who committed the crime and insinuated that Mr. Ford was more involved in the crime than the facts in the record indicate. This is the latest in a series of great injustices that Mr. Ford has suffered over the last 30 years," Ford's attorneys said in a statement.

Wrongfully convicted people are covered under a state statute that allows for them to receive $25,000 for each year they spent wrongfully incarcerated but is capped at $250,000. There is an added $80,000 for loss of life. Ford was eligible for $330,000.

