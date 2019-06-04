Wrong-way driver shot by police on Bourbon Street was intoxicated, more than five times legal limit

NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana State Police say a man shot and wounded by a state trooper while driving the wrong way on Bourbon Street had a BAC five times the legal driving limit.

State police told WWL Tuesday that Eric Kullander, 42, had a .416g% BAC when he drove through the crowded roadway last week.

Troopers helping close traffic lanes on Bourbon Street saw a car driving toward pedestrians around 7 p.m. Police say Kullander had made an illegal turn and failed to comply with attempts to stop the car.

Kullander was shot once.

According to Alcohol.org, a BAC that high "may put you in a coma or cause sudden death because your heart or breathing will suddenly stop."

New Orleans Emergency Medical Services spokesman Jonathan Fourcade says Kullander was hospitalized with an abdomen wound. He's still recovering in the hospital but will be booked once he's released.

The trooper wasn't injured.

Kullander will be charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, among other charges.