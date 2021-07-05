Latest Weather Blog
Wrong way driver led police on chase, tried to hide under box truck
BATON ROUGE - Police found a woman hiding under a truck after she allegedly led them on a wrong-way chase and then crashed into a dumpster.
Baton Rouge police officers began pursuing Nancy Augustus, 25, around 1 a.m. when she was driving on the wrong side of the N Acadian Thruway West. Police say she pulled into a parking lot, got out of her car and then got back into the vehicle when authorities approached her.
Officers say Augustus refused to stop, ran multiple stop signs and continued to drive on the wrong side of the road. Augustus then pulled her car alongside a house on Plank Road and crashed into a dumpster.
Arrest records say Augustus left her car and ran away. Officers found her hiding on the other side of the house, underneath a parked box truck.
Augustus was booked for aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer and a hit and run.
