Wrecks along Stanford Avenue worry resident of 40 years

BATON ROUGE - A man who lives on Stanford Avenue is tired of hosting a demolition derby in his yard. In the 40 years he's lived there, George Anderson says he's witnessed a dozen wrecks and a car plowing into his house.

"I guess the worst accident I saw was when a guy died right here on my yard," he said.

Another time, a driver hit a pole, flipped, hit a tree, and drove into his house. Anderson says he had to help pull her to safety.

"They don't realize there's a curve there, and they miss the curve," he said.

There isn't a lot of room for error on Stanford Avenue. There are no shoulders and electric poles stand between six and 12 inches from the street. As drivers go past Morning Glory heading toward Perkins Road, Anderson says cars miss sometimes miss the curve and hit the electric poles.

Anderson says the last time a pole was hit near his house was Sunday, when a vehicle ran into a pole and the jaws of life had to be used to free the person. Car parts still litter the sidewalk along Stanford Avenue.

Fearing the next tragedy, Anderson contacted 2 On Your Side. He's looking for help to put a stop to those single-vehicle accidents.

The city-parish says Stanford Avenue was widened from two to four lanes in the late 1960s and early 1970s. Entergy says one of the three poles in that stretch along Stanford Ave has been hit twice so far this year and it's working to schedule repairs.

Last year, there were 14 wrecks recorded by Open Data BR between the 1800 and 2000 block of Stanford Ave.