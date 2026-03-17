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Wreck on I-49 delays travel through Shreveport
BATON ROUGE - Authorities warned drivers about delays along I-49 near Shreveport after a wreck on Christmas Eve.
KTBS reported the wreck involved multiple vehicles and happened just before 2 p.m. at the I-49 Terry Bradshaw / Inner Loop interchange.
Police said one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but did not have life-threatening injuries.
I-49 is used by many travelers going from south and central Louisiana to Arkansas, north Texas and Oklahoma.
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The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.
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