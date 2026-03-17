44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Wreck on I-49 delays travel through Shreveport

1 decade 2 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, December 24 2015 Dec 24, 2015 December 24, 2015 3:20 PM December 24, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Russell Jones

BATON ROUGE - Authorities warned drivers about delays along I-49 near Shreveport after a wreck on Christmas Eve.

KTBS reported the wreck involved multiple vehicles and happened just before 2 p.m. at the I-49 Terry Bradshaw / Inner Loop interchange.

Police said one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but did not have life-threatening injuries.

I-49 is used by many travelers going from south and central Louisiana to Arkansas, north Texas and Oklahoma.

Trending News

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days