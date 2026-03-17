Wreck on I-49 delays travel through Shreveport

BATON ROUGE - Authorities warned drivers about delays along I-49 near Shreveport after a wreck on Christmas Eve.

KTBS reported the wreck involved multiple vehicles and happened just before 2 p.m. at the I-49 Terry Bradshaw / Inner Loop interchange.

Police said one person was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but did not have life-threatening injuries.

I-49 is used by many travelers going from south and central Louisiana to Arkansas, north Texas and Oklahoma.

The cause of the wreck is still under investigation.