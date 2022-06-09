89°
Latest Weather Blog
Wreck knocked out Cox service for some in Baton Rouge area
BATON ROUGE - Some Cox customers lost power Tuesday after a car accident that cut a utility line, knocking out connection to Bluebonnet Boulevard, Nicholson Drive and extending to St. Gabriel.
Trending News
The company said Tuesday evening crews are working to restore the line and customers should be reconnected by 12:30 a.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Metro Council to consider law banning homelessness, prohibits camping in public areas
-
Acadian Ambulance covering tuition for Monroe National EMS Academy class
-
Employers face worker shortage while unemployment is at all-time low
-
Baton Rouge police homicide solve rate at 54 percent for 2022, not...
-
East Baton Rouge Parish trying to clear waterways quickly to help flooding...