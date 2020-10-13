Wreck involving 18-wheeler at I-10 W Essen moved to shoulder; area delays continue

79°
Tuesday, October 13 2020
BATON ROUGE - Early Tuesday morning, a wreck involving an 18-wheeler occurred on I-10 West at Essen. 

As of 8:27 a.m. the crash has been moved to the left shoulder, but congestion remains in the area.

At this time it is unknown if the incident resulted in any injuries. 

For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.

During the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

