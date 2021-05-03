73°
Latest Weather Blog
Wreck closes both lanes of US 190 at Livonia
LIVONIA - Both lanes of US 190 inside the city limits of Livonia are closed due to a crash with injuries.
Traffic is not passing through in either direction. The closure is expected to remain in effect for up to two hours.
Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.
Trending News
More details are expected in this developing story.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Community members mourn the loss of Southern University professor Derrick Cavazos
-
Police are investigating an early-morning shooting in Port Allen
-
Business owners try to recruit at a joint job fair and vaccination...
-
More than 6,000 fans showed out for LSU's first home game with...
-
Live music returns to indoor venues
Sports Video
-
Brusly baseball needs extra innings to win regional series with Jennings.
-
Southern Athletic Director Roman Banks talks about coaching search
-
Drew Brees and Sean Payton enjoy the Zurich Classic
-
Legendary Parkview coach Kenny Guillot passes away at 76
-
Southern Wins Third Straight Bayou Classic