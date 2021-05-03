73°
Wreck closes both lanes of US 190 at Livonia

4 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, August 04 2016 Aug 4, 2016 August 04, 2016 4:50 PM August 04, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Brock Sues

LIVONIA - Both lanes of US 190 inside the city limits of Livonia are closed due to a crash with injuries.

Traffic is not passing through in either direction. The closure is expected to remain in effect for up to two hours.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

More details are expected in this developing story.

