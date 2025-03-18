Wounded deputy remains in hospital; father says 'only hope is for a miracle'

BATON ROUGE – BRPD Deputy Nick Tullier remains in the hospital and his family says their only hope for his recovery is a miracle.

Tullier's father posted on the Nick Tullier Strong Facebook page to give an update on his son's condition. His father wrote that Nick is going on day 19 in the hospital after he was wounded in a shooting that took place on July 17 that killed three BRPD officers.

"I know people are praying all over the world but my fear is with time, that will start slacking off some. Our only hope is for a miracle," Nick's father wrote.

Tullier was one of three officers that were left injured. He sustained gunshot wounds to the head and torso.

In the post, it states that Tullier has had some complications over the last two days with both of the wounds and doctors are still working to stop the infection.

Nick's father, James, asked for supporters to continue to pray for his son and other officers.

"We need all churches this Sunday to remember and pray for Nick as well as all other officers. Put yourself in their shoes and think of your feelings when leaving your family to go to work," the post reads.

The July 17 shooting took place in front of the B-Quik gas station on Airline Highway in Baton Rouge when a lone gunman shot and killed BRPD Cpl. Montrell Jackson, Officer Matthew Gerald and Deputy Brad Garafola. The shooting occurred following protests that were sparked from the July 5 police-involved shooting of Alton Sterling.

Tullier was one of three officers that was left injured. Deputy Bruce Simmons and Officer Chad Montgomery were released from the hospital after their wounds were treated.

See below read the full post from Nick Tullier's father: