Worship rally in St. Francisville addresses the spread of COVID-19 and racism with unity

ST. FRANCISVILLE - Residents and members from different churches came together Saturday evening to worship, rally and address serious issues like the spread of the coronavirus and racism.

"There's so many things going on, and there's so much hurt and so much pain, that we decided to come together as a community", Rev. John Thompson, a West Feliciana Parish Council member said.

About 100 people gathered at the Hemingbough Amphitheater for the unity rally. The owner of the resort and wedding chapel organized this event.

Newly elected sheriff of West Feliciana, Brian Spillman, came out to show his support for residents and to try to improve the community.

"Dealing with people of different cultures, races and social-economic statuses. The more we get to know each other the more we find out we're more alike than different," Spillman said.

The pastor of the First Baptist Church in St. Francisville also spoke at the worship rally service saying, "All all racism, all the things that we see, and we know as the church that the root of all this is sin."

Turning to the church and coming together as a community is how this group of worshipers plan to address these issues.