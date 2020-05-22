World War II Museum laying off 82 employees before reopening

NEW ORLEANS - Just days before reopening, The National World War II Museum laid off 82 full-time and part-time employees.

According to WWL, the job cuts account for nearly 30% of the museum's staff. The museum has been closed since March 13. In the two months since, the museum said it lost millions of dollars in revenue from lost ticket sales, the closure of its new hotel and conference center and the cancellation of private events, fundraisers and overseas educational travel programs. Officials say the CARES act and donors kept the museum from closing for good.

The popular museum in New Orleans announced it will reopen its doors on Memorial Day at 9:00 a.m. with strict social distancing guidelines. The museum will operate at 25% capacity.