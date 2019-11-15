42°
Latest Weather Blog
World News with David Muir - Weeknights @ 5:30 p.m.
Topics : ABC World News Tonight David Muir
ABC World News Tonight with anchor David Muir is the ABC News division's flagship nightly broadcast. World News looks into the big issues every single day to provide our viewers with the critical analysis and important information from around the United States and around the globe. World News Tonight follows the day's major news events with contributions from award-winning producers, correspondents and reporters.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
TSA reminds travelers they'll soon need a 'Real ID-compliant' form to board...
-
Tight governor's race main focus of Saturday elections
-
Local shops cashing in on LSU merch, especially #9 jerseys
-
Community activist shot to death hours after speaking out at city council...
-
Large Vote Turnout Expected