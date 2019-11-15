42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

World News with David Muir - Weeknights @ 5:30 p.m.

in TV Shows
Source: ABC
By: WBRZ Staff
Topics : ABC World News Tonight David Muir

ABC World News Tonight with anchor David Muir is the ABC News division's flagship nightly broadcast. World News looks into the big issues every single day to provide our viewers with the critical analysis and important information from around the United States and around the globe. World News Tonight follows the day's major news events with contributions from award-winning producers, correspondents and reporters.

>>Website

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days