Wall Street follows world markets higher as Americans vote

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, following global markets higher on Election Day in the U.S.

The S&P 500 rose 1% in the early going Tuesday. In a bullish signal, small-company stocks rose more than the rest of the market and Treasury yields rose.

Crude oil prices also rose.

European markets rose in midday trading, and major Asian markets closed higher.

Traders expect that if Democratic hopeful Joe Biden wins it could mean more stimulus for the economy, which has been beaten down by the coronavirus pandemic. Record numbers of Americans have cast votes early in the hotly contested election.