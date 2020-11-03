55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Wall Street follows world markets higher as Americans vote

2 hours 33 minutes 33 seconds ago Tuesday, November 03 2020 Nov 3, 2020 November 03, 2020 7:19 AM November 03, 2020 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street, following global markets higher on Election Day in the U.S.

The S&P 500 rose 1% in the early going Tuesday. In a bullish signal, small-company stocks rose more than the rest of the market and Treasury yields rose.

Crude oil prices also rose.

European markets rose in midday trading, and major Asian markets closed higher.

Traders expect that if Democratic hopeful Joe Biden wins it could mean more stimulus for the economy, which has been beaten down by the coronavirus pandemic. Record numbers of Americans have cast votes early in the hotly contested election.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days