World Baseball Classic to be postponed till 2023 due to coronavirus

Image: ABC News

NEW YORK - The World Baseball Classic is being pushed back from 2021 to 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Associated Press, the decision was first reported ESPN Deportes and must be approved by the WBC board of directors, which is expected to happen.

The board consist of representatives from Major League Baseball, the Major League Baseball Players Association, the World Baseball Softball Confederation, Nippon Professional Baseball and the Korea Baseball Organization.

The fifth edition of the tournament was originally scheduled for next March in Taiwan, Tokyo, Phoenix and Miami. The Miami Marlins of the MLB were scheduled to host the semifinals and final along with Tokyo playing host to half of the quarterfinals.

The United States won the tournament back in 2017.