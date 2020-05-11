Latest Weather Blog
World Baseball Classic to be postponed till 2023 due to coronavirus
NEW YORK - The World Baseball Classic is being pushed back from 2021 to 2023 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Associated Press, the decision was first reported ESPN Deportes and must be approved by the WBC board of directors, which is expected to happen.
The board consist of representatives from Major League Baseball, the Major League Baseball Players Association, the World Baseball Softball Confederation, Nippon Professional Baseball and the Korea Baseball Organization.
The fifth edition of the tournament was originally scheduled for next March in Taiwan, Tokyo, Phoenix and Miami. The Miami Marlins of the MLB were scheduled to host the semifinals and final along with Tokyo playing host to half of the quarterfinals.
The United States won the tournament back in 2017.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Louisiana native working in fight against coronavirus as antibody manufacturer
-
Virus impact on Louisiana state finances pegged at $1B
-
Surveillance video of Mother's Day shoot-out leaving 5 injured
-
After 13 deaths, Pointe Coupee nursing home targeted by statewide strike team
-
WATCH: Surveillance video of Mother's Day shoot-out leaving 5 injured
Sports Video
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith
-
Malcolm Roach inks free agent deal with Saints