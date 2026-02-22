52°
Latest Weather Blog
Working smoke alarm saved the life of a Gonzales man, firefighters say
GONZALES — A working smoke alarm saved the life of a Gonzales man early Sunday morning.
According to local fire departments in Ascension Parish, firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire around 1:30 a.m. Upon their arrival, the fire located on the outside wall of the residence entered a void space between the ceiling and roof of the home.
While the home was considered a total loss, firefighters said the working smoke alarms in the residence allowed a man located inside plenty of time to evacuate the property.
21 volunteer firefighters from all six volunteer stations in Ascension Parish responded to the fire.
Trending News
There were no reported injuries.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Red flag warning issued for several parishes and counties due to low...
-
Teen arrested in connection with shooting that killed a Baker High School...
-
VIDEO: Driver captures footage of trees along I-12 engulfed in flames, smoke...
-
Baton Rouge Police Department identifies 1-year-old who was killed after being run...
-
I-12 Eastbound near the Amite River reopens following closure due to vehicle...
Sports Video
-
Baton Rouge schools sweep Indoor championships
-
WBRZ's JP takes the field with LSU baseball's Jay Johnson as he...
-
Southern's Givens and Fuller participate in HBCU Legacy Bowl
-
LSU baseball prepares for trip to Jax College Baseball Classic
-
LSU baseball tops Nicholls in mid-day mid-week game