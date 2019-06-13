Workers trapped in fish processing equipment ID'd

EMPIRE - Doctors and nurses are assisting two men who were severely injured when they became stuck in a piece of equipment used to process fish.

The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff's Office released updated information about the situation that unfolded late Monday night. The workers were identified as Manuel Hernandez, 28, and Raymond Carrasgquillo, 30. Both were from suburban New Orleans communities.

Deputies said they received a call for help about the two workers trapped in what was called a fish counter/sorter at Daybrook Fisheries. The rescue began shortly after 5:30 p.m. Monday and one worker was freed by 9. It was not immediately clear when the second worker was pulled from the machinery, but it was well after 9 p.m.

Both victims remain hospitalized in the Interim LSU Hospital's Intensive Care Unit in New Orleans in stable condition. Hernandez sustained severe injuries to his right leg and Carrasgquillo sustained severe injuries to both legs.

Deputies said the company is doing an investigation about what happened.