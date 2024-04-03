Workers scrambled to unclog ditches in the rain

BATON ROUGE- Residents saw yards fill up with water and in some cases enter their homes Thursday. Many in the capital region experienced the worst rain since the August flood.

Area cities beefed up public works crews to clear ditches, some of them still containing flood debris. Many of the spot cleanings were done by requests after worried residents called.

There's still a much larger task of clearing flood debris out of creeks and rivers to improve overall drainage. Officials from area cities said FEMA money is on the way to pay for the expensive projects.