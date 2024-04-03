58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Workers scrambled to unclog ditches in the rain

7 years 2 months 1 week ago Thursday, January 19 2017 Jan 19, 2017 January 19, 2017 10:39 PM January 19, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Mark Armstrong

BATON ROUGE- Residents saw yards fill up with water and in some cases enter their homes Thursday. Many in the capital region experienced the worst rain since the August flood.

Area cities beefed up public works crews to clear ditches, some of them still containing flood debris. Many of the spot cleanings were done by requests after worried residents called.

Trending News

There's still a much larger task of clearing flood debris out of creeks and rivers to improve overall drainage. Officials from area cities said FEMA money is on the way to pay for the expensive projects.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days