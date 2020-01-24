43°
Workers rescue Florida girl who fell into chimney

3 years 6 days 21 hours ago Tuesday, January 17 2017 Jan 17, 2017 January 17, 2017 8:32 AM January 17, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Rescue workers chipped away part of the chimney on a vacant house to rescue an 8-year-old Florida girl who got stuck inside.

Clearwater Fire and Rescue assistant Chief John Klinefelter says it took crews about 35 minutes to rescue the child on Monday evening. He says Isabella Cooke only had a bruised knee and didn't need to be taken to the hospital.

The Tampa Bay Times reports the girl climbed onto the roof by shimmying up a pole at the back of the home and sliding to the bottom of the chimney. The child lives next door to the vacant home.

Klinefelter says the chimney didn't have the usual opening at the bottom inside the home.

