Workers find 10 tons of debris, including bikes & scooters, in EBR neighborhood's drainage system

2 hours 32 minutes 14 seconds ago Tuesday, November 10 2020 Nov 10, 2020 November 10, 2020 2:20 PM November 10, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

CENTRAL - Crews working to clean up drainage systems in an area prone to flooding found a menagerie of items blocking the drainage pipes of an East Baton Rouge neighborhood. 

Central Mayor David Barrow said Tuesday that workers cleaning up pipes in the Jackson Park subdivision found 10 tons of debris in the local drainage system. The items found included piles of bricks, tires, cylinder heads, basketballs, sand and at least 10 scooters and bicycles. 

Barrow said the city believes most of the debris was deliberately placed in the neighborhood storm drains. The city is asking anyone who sees or hears of any illegal dumping to report it to local authorities. 

