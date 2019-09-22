75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Workers doing work on roof spark business fire on Oak Villa near Tom Drive

3 weeks 10 hours 46 minutes ago Saturday, August 31 2019 Aug 31, 2019 August 31, 2019 1:41 PM August 31, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Chris Lunkin

BATON ROUGE - A crew making repairs to a roof inadvertently sparked a fire at a business Saturday.

The fire was at a business on Oak Villa near Tom Drive. 

Investigators said a work crew cutting parts of the roof sparked the fire when sparks landed on boxes and ignited that were being stored inside under the work area.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days