Workers doing work on roof spark business fire on Oak Villa near Tom Drive
BATON ROUGE - A crew making repairs to a roof inadvertently sparked a fire at a business Saturday.
The fire was at a business on Oak Villa near Tom Drive.
Investigators said a work crew cutting parts of the roof sparked the fire when sparks landed on boxes and ignited that were being stored inside under the work area.
