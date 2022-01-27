Worker rescued from inside Bastrop water tower

Image: KNOE-TV

BASTROP - A man struck inside water tower in Bastrop has been rescued



Area firefighters reported the man was removed from inside the tower around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.



Montgomery says the unidentified worker was cleaning the tank, but when he tried to exit the tank Tuesday night, he couldn't climb out.



He says medical personnel treated the man for exhaustion and gave him fluids.



The Monroe Fire Department was called to assist in the rescue.