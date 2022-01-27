32°
Latest Weather Blog
Worker rescued from inside Bastrop water tower
Trending News
BASTROP - A man struck inside water tower in Bastrop has been rescued
Area firefighters reported the man was removed from inside the tower around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Montgomery says the unidentified worker was cleaning the tank, but when he tried to exit the tank Tuesday night, he couldn't climb out.
He says medical personnel treated the man for exhaustion and gave him fluids.
The Monroe Fire Department was called to assist in the rescue.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Mayor's office teaming up with state, federal partners to stop violence
-
Wait for mobile betting is nearly over in sportsman's paradise; Wagering operators...
-
Non-profit bike shop broken into five times in the month of January
-
State Attorney General hosts roundtable to combat growing crime rates
-
Sheriff: Doctors working to save juvenile's ankle after teens were shot in...
Sports Video
-
Wait for mobile betting is nearly over in sportsman's paradise; Wagering operators...
-
Southern women keep rolling, down Valley 67-58
-
Liberty Basketball emerging as one of the best teams in the state
-
Southern women stay unbeaten at home with win over UAPB
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$ NFL playoffs