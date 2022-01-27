32°
Worker rescued from inside Bastrop water tower

6 years 3 weeks 8 hours ago Wednesday, January 06 2016 Jan 6, 2016 January 06, 2016 10:09 AM January 06, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Image: KNOE-TV

BASTROP - A man struck inside water tower in Bastrop has been rescued

Area firefighters reported the man was removed from inside the tower around 1:45 a.m. Wednesday.

Montgomery says the unidentified worker was cleaning the tank, but when he tried to exit the tank Tuesday night, he couldn't climb out.

He says medical personnel treated the man for exhaustion and gave him fluids.

The Monroe Fire Department was called to assist in the rescue.

