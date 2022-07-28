91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Worker pinned against garbage truck after being hit by car

6 hours 37 minutes 31 seconds ago Thursday, July 28 2022 Jul 28, 2022 July 28, 2022 7:14 AM July 28, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A waste collection employee was pinned to a garbage truck after being struck by another car.

Sources told WBRZ that a car drove into the back of a garbage truck and pinned a worker on Coursey Boulevard between South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Stumberg Lane, with "possible broken legs" as a result.

Witnesses said two employees were on the back of the truck when a car passed another in the left lane. When the car moved back into the right lane, it collided with the garbage truck, pinning one employee while the other was able to jump out of the way.

The exact extent of the worker's injuries is unclear, but sources said the worker was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

A portion of Coursey Boulevard was closed due to the accident.

Trending News

Police said the driver of the car was issued a citation for careless operation and expired license plate.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days