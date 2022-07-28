Worker pinned against garbage truck after being hit by car

BATON ROUGE - A waste collection employee was pinned to a garbage truck after being struck by another car.

Sources told WBRZ that a car drove into the back of a garbage truck and pinned a worker on Coursey Boulevard between South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Stumberg Lane, with "possible broken legs" as a result.

Witnesses said two employees were on the back of the truck when a car passed another in the left lane. When the car moved back into the right lane, it collided with the garbage truck, pinning one employee while the other was able to jump out of the way.

The exact extent of the worker's injuries is unclear, but sources said the worker was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

A portion of Coursey Boulevard was closed due to the accident.

Police said the driver of the car was issued a citation for careless operation and expired license plate.