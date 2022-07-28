Latest Weather Blog
Worker pinned against garbage truck after being hit by car
BATON ROUGE - A waste collection employee was pinned to a garbage truck after being struck by another car.
Sources told WBRZ that a car drove into the back of a garbage truck and pinned a worker on Coursey Boulevard between South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and Stumberg Lane, with "possible broken legs" as a result.
Witnesses said two employees were on the back of the truck when a car passed another in the left lane. When the car moved back into the right lane, it collided with the garbage truck, pinning one employee while the other was able to jump out of the way.
The exact extent of the worker's injuries is unclear, but sources said the worker was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
A portion of Coursey Boulevard was closed due to the accident.
Trending News
Police said the driver of the car was issued a citation for careless operation and expired license plate.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Saints WR Michael Thomas activated from PUP list, practices on Wednesday
-
Sculptor on making Pete Maravich Statue
-
Former Southern safety Danny Johnson looking to make his mark in year...
-
Saints DT Malcolm Roach looking for a breakout year in 2022
-
Poll: LSU picked to finish 5th in SEC West